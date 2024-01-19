Kerala News LIVE: Muslim Jamaath Committee Organizes Protest For Not Arresting Accused In Shahna Suicide Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:16 am: Only 13 percent of grievances were solved in Nava Kerala Sadas in Alappuzha

A month after the Nava Kerala Sadas, only 13.48 percent of grievances in the Alappuzha district have been resolved. Despite a significant number of complaints regarding housing demands, the local administration department has redirected them to the district administration, recommending transfer to Life Mission. Similarly, the revenue department has advised the district collectorate to register complaints seeking medical assistance on the chief minister's portal. Unfortunately, this has resulted in a prolonged waiting period for the plaintiffs, with minimal progress on their concerns.

8:45 am: Chinnakal resort vigilance to take statement of Mathew Kuzhalnadan today

Thodupuzha Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Mathew Kuzhalnathan and MLA are scheduled to provide testimony today regarding a complaint of tax evasion related to a land deal for a resort in Chinnakanal. The notice instructs their appearance at the Thodupuzha vigilance office at 11 am. The complaint alleges tax evasion through the understatement of prices during registration.

8:27 am: Father-in-law arrested over suicide of a young woman in Malappuram

A woman was found dead at her husband's home in Malappuram. The father-in-law has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a young woman in Mancheri Pantallur, Malappuram. Abu Bakar, a native of Pantallur, was arrested after the death of Tahdila. He was arrested on the charge of abetment of suicide. The relatives alleged that Abu Bakar had harassed the woman.



8:04 am:

Muslim Jamaath Committee organizes protest for not arresting accused in Shahna suicide case

The Pachallur Muslim Jamaat Management Committee led a protest march to the Thiruvallam station in protest against the Thiruvallam police's failure to arrest the accused in the suicide case of Shahna. A young woman committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law in Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased has been identified as Shahna Shaji.