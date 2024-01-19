Biomednewsbreaks Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) CEO To Present At January Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs, announced that CEO Eric A Adams will be participating in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series. This month's chat is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 25, 2024. According to the announcement, topics discussed during the event will include an overview of InMed's pharmaceutical pipeline in Alzheimer's and ocular as well as a discussion about cannabinoids and their possible role in the treatment of Alzheimer's. In addition, the chat will include a look at upcoming 2024 milestone in both InMed's pharmaceutical drug development as well as
BayMedica's health and wellness initiatives. A replay of the webcast will be available to view following the presentation. A shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by senior industry experts with significant Wall Street experience, Water Tower Research is committed to creating, delivering and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships with every stakeholder and potential investor.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
Inc.
InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients who may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, please visit
