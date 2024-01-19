Sharpshooter Of Hashim Baba Gang Arrested In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter of the infamous Hashim Baba gang involved in firing and extortion bid of Rs 50 lakhs from a scrap dealer, an official said on Friday.

He said that the accused was also found involved in 11 cases including attempt to murder and Arms Act.

The gangster identified as Sachin alias Mukesh alias Golu (27), a resident of Harsh Vihar, was planning other extortion bids in Trans Yamuna Delhi.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said that specific information was received about the movement of one Sachin, a key member and sharpshooter of the Hashim Baba gang in Kondli.

“A trap was laid and he was apprehended with one semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with four live cartridges,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Sachin in 2010 started stealing and selling/purchasing stolen mobile phones.

“Thereafter in 2013, he partnered with his maternal uncle in an old tyre business but due to low profit in business he again started theft and in the year 2015 he was arrested for the first time in a theft case of PS Gazipur. After being released from the jail in the year 2015, the accused came in contact with one Sonu and started criminal activities such as firing and theft,” said the DCP.

Thereafter, in 2018, Sachin was arrested in a firing matter in Harsh Vihar area.

“After being released from the jail, he again started criminal activities and in the year 2019, Sonu introduced the accused to Hashim Baba at Welcome. After meeting Hashim Baba, the accused joined the gang. In the year 2020, the accused committed many offences such as extortion, firing, murder and attempt to murder on the directions of Hashim Baba,” said the DCP.

Sachin was also arrested in murder case at Bhajanpura along with Hashim Baba in July 2020 and released on bail in December, 2022.

“After being released on bail, the accused continued to work for Hashim Baba, Hashim Baba used to convey his messages to the accused through messaging apps. Recently accused planned a firing and extortion bid outside the house of one Abrar at Welcome and demanded protection money of Rs. 50 lakhs,” said the DCP.

In Preet Vihar also, the accused fired upon the house of one Munnu and demanded Rs 50 lakhs as protection money.

“He was now planning more firing and extortion bids in the Trans Yamuna Area of Delhi on the direction of Hashim Baba and the details of the targets were to be provided and the execution was to be done by the accused,” said the DCP

