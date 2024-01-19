One Of Largest Protests Against Fico Government Took Place In Slovakia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of various cities in Slovakia to protest against the law enforcement reform proposed by Prime Minister Robert Fico.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Bloomberg .

In power since October, Fico has been under increasing pressure from the public, the opposition and the EU to abandon plans that include revising the criminal code and dissolving the Office of the Prosecutor, which is charged with investigating corruption and serious crimes.

According to local media estimates, about 25,000 Slovaks took part in the rally in the capital Bratislava on Thursday evening, with thousands more protesting in other cities.

This is the largest in a series of anti-government demonstrations in Slovaki since Fico's cabinet announced its plans for law enforcement reform.

Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova called the planned reform "a serious threat to the internal security of the state" and called on the ruling coalition to submit the package of bills for discussion instead of approving them under the accelerated procedure.

"The combination of the proposed changes will be a refusal of the state to protect its citizens and effectively ensure justice, and this may mean a departure from the protection of the rule of law," she told lawmakers in a special address on Thursday.

