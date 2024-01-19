Five Coastal Spine Physicians Have Been Reviewed & Approved By NJ Top Docs Based On Merit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NJ Top Docs has approved Dr. Larry Deutsch, Dr. Kamaldeep Singh Momi, Dr. Mark A. Testaiuti, Dr. Scott Jarmain and Dr. Seth Scholl of Coastal Spine.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Larry Deutsch, MD, Kamaldeep Singh Momi, MD, Mark A. Testaiuti, MD, Scott Jarmain, MD and Seth Scholl, DO of Coastal Spine based on merit.Dr. Deutsch is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who has specialized in spine surgery for over 30 years. He co-founded the Cooper Shriner spine fellowship program and has trained both orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons in spine surgery. Dr. Deutsch has been on the cutting edge of innovative procedures, which he has taught in both local and national settings.Dr. Momi is the founder of Coastal Spine. He has been Chief of the Spine Surgery Department for Jefferson South Jersey Hospitals since 2019. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon whose focus is exclusively on the neck and spine.Dr. Testaiuti is a board-certified neurosurgeon who specializes in spine care, complex spinal surgery, and minimally invasive spine surgery. He co-founded the Cooper Shriner spine fellowship program and has trained both orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons in spine surgery.Dr. Jarmain is a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation, as well as pain management. He focuses on nonsurgical care of spine disorders. He performs spinal injections for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes throughout the entire spine. He also promotes 'Regenerative Medicine': where a patient's own Platelet Rich Plasma, Stem Cells & Concentrated Bone Marrow Aspirate are utilized to treat chronic & acute injuries of joints, tendons, ligaments and the spine.Dr. Scholl is a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation and deals solely with the nonsurgical treatment of neck, back and joint pain. He is the director of electrodiagnostics in which he performs all the“pain-less” EMG's and supervises the intraoperative monitoring used during surgery.Please visit the links below to discover more about these reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs:In addition to Coastal Spine's headquarters in Mount Laurel where they offer in house x-rays for patient convenience, they also have five satellite offices in Sewell, Galloway, Wall Twp, Vineland and West Orange.About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

