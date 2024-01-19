President Of Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Meets With Azerbaijani And Kazakh Ambassadors To Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As part of her official visit to Ankara, the President of the
Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, has
organised meetings with the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye,
Rashad Mammadov, and the Kazakh Ambassador to Türkiye, Yerkebulan
Sapiyev.
During the discussions, the sides hailed the successful
continuation of the historical friendly and fraternal relations
among the Turkic peoples in the modern era, guided by the heads of
the Turkic states, Azernews reports.
They emphasised the significance of national and cultural
heritage on a global scale, as well as its impact on bringing the
peoples of the Turkic world closer together.
The multifaceted activities of the foundation in studying,
protecting, and promoting the ancient and rich values of the Turkic
states on the international stage were highly commended.
The meeting also discussed future areas of cooperation and joint
projects between the Foundation, the Azerbaijani and Kazakh
embassies in Turkiye.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
