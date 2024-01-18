North America Containerized Data Center Market To Surge To USD 13 Billion By 2028; Government Sector Shows Promising Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Containerized Data Center Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The containerized data center market in North America is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating a leap from USD 4.48 billion in 2023 to a remarkable USD 13.10 billion by 2028, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.91%. This forecast period of 2023-2028 is anticipated to witness considerable developments that cater to the increasing requirements of data processing and storage, fuelled by the pervasive adoption of cloud services and the relentless upsurge in data generation.

Several facilitators are driving the growth of the North America Containerized Data Center Market. The prime movers in this sector include the widespread integration of technologies such as big data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT), which necessitate robust and scalable data center solutions. This upswing is significantly propelled by the industrial emphasis on digital transformation and the rise in connected smart devices.

Insights into the United States Market Dynamics

In the United States, the burgeoning need for hyper-converged infrastructure, which simplifies and consolidates data center functions, is lending impetus to the market progression. The country has exhibited a marked increase in data center capacity, attributed to both established players and emerging providers that are leaning toward modular constructions due to their agility and expedited deployment capabilities.

The government sector in the United States and Canada is emerging as a pivotal adopter with several federal agencies prioritizing containerized data centers for their enhanced security features and AI integration. Moreover, the implementation of progressive government initiatives advocating for digital public services has escalated the demand for modular data storage solutions. This demand is typified by the substantial investments by leading cloud service providers in the region, contributing to an aggressive market landscape in North America.

Competitive Arena and Key Highlights

The field of contenders in the containerized data center sector comprises a mix of established giants and innovative enterprises. Players are engaging in strategic mergers, acquisitions, and relentless research and development efforts to launch new products and integrate novel technologies into their offerings. Such endeavors are shaping an environment of moderate market concentration.



Trends suggest that the market is witnessing significant growth due to the ever-growing Internet and cloud applications, necessitating efficient data storage and processing.

Government involvement, especially in initiatives geared towards energy conservation and carbon dioxide emission reduction within data centers, is bolstering market size.

Market-leading organizations are focusing on the union of conventional IT infrastructure with cutting-edge technologies, enhancing service delivery across diverse sectors.

The findings indicate an extensive market outlook with an emphasis on industry drivers, market trends, and consumer preferences. As data centers continue to evolve, business entities in North America are increasingly recognizing the value proposition of containerized data centers in addressing the growing data traffic and the shifting paradigms of IT infrastructural requirements.

Such profound insights offer invaluable foresight into the North America Containerized Data Center Market, benefiting stakeholders and industry participants in aligning their strategic positioning and operational planning to capitalize on the imminent growth prospects.

