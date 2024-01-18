European Cross-Laminated Timber Market Size, Share, Trends And Industry Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the european cross-laminated timber market size reached 1.7 million cubic metres in 2023 . Looking forward, imarc group expects the market to reach 4.0 million cubic metres by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by application (residential, educational institutes, government/public buildings, commercial spaces), product type (custom clt, blank clt), element type (wall panels, flooring panels, roofing slabs, and others), raw material type (spruce, pine, fir, and others), bonding method (adhesive bonded, mechanically fastened), panel layer (3-ply, 5-ply, 7-ply, and others), adhesive type (pur (polyurethane), prf (phenol resorcinol formaldehyde), muf (melamine-urea-formaldehyde), and others), press type (hydraulic press, vacuum press, pneumatic press, and others), storey class (low-rise buildings (1-4 storeys), mid-rise buildings (5-10 storeys), high-rise buildings (more than 10 storeys)), application type (structural applications, non-structural applications), and country.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/european-cross-laminated-timber-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the European Cross-Laminated Timber Industry:

Environmental Sustainability and Regulations:

A primary driver of the CLT market in Europe is the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability in the construction sector. CLT is a renewable resource that offers a smaller carbon footprint compared to traditional building materials like concrete and steel. The material's ability to sequester carbon dioxide contributes significantly to its eco-friendly profile. This advantage aligns well with Europe's stringent environmental regulations and goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Many European countries are implementing policies and incentives to promote the use of sustainable materials in construction, further boosting the demand for CLT. The material's natural aesthetic and energy efficiency also appeal to the increasing consumer preference for green and sustainable living spaces.

Technological Advancements:

The CLT market is also benefiting from technological advancements in production and design. Improvements in manufacturing processes, such as the development of more efficient and precise cutting and joining techniques, have enhanced the quality and performance of CLT products. Innovations in computer-aided design (CAD) and digital fabrication technologies have facilitated the customization and prefabrication of CLT panels, enabling more complex and architecturally ambitious projects. These technological strides have expanded the potential applications of CLT in construction, making it a viable option for a wider range of projects, from residential buildings to large-scale commercial structures.

Demand for Efficient and Rapid Construction Methods:

The increasing demand for efficient and rapid construction methods is another factor driving the growth of the CLT market in Europe. CLT panels are prefabricated, which significantly reduces on-site construction time and labor costs. This efficiency is particularly valuable in urban areas where construction time is limited and in regions prone to adverse weather conditions that can delay traditional construction methods. The modular nature of CLT also supports the growing trend towards modular and offsite construction, which is gaining popularity due to its speed, reduced waste, and minimal disruption to the surrounding area.

European Cross-Laminated Timber Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:



Residential

Educational Institutes

Government/Public Buildings Commercial Spaces

The residential sector leads in the European cross-laminated timber market due to the rising demand for sustainable and quick construction methods in housing.

Breakup by Product Type:



Custom CLT Blank CLT

Custom CLT represents the largest product type segment in the market as it allows for greater design flexibility and customization in construction projects, catering to diverse architectural needs.

Breakup by Element Type:



Wall Panels

Flooring Panels

Roofing Slabs Others

Wall panels represent the largest element type segment in the market, favored for their structural strength and ease of installation.

Breakup by Raw Material Type:



Spruce

Pine

Fir Others

Spruce is the largest raw material type segment in the market due to its availability, mechanical properties, and suitability for structural applications.

Breakup by Bonding Method:



Adhesive Bonded Mechanically Fastened

Adhesively bonded methods are preferred for CLT manufacturing for their strong bonds, durability, and reliability in construction.

Breakup by Panel Layers:



3-Ply

5-Ply

7-Ply Others

On the basis of panel layers, the market is segmented into 3-ply, 5-ply, 7-ply, and others.

Breakup by Adhesive Type:



PUR (Polyurethane)

PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)

MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde) Others

PUR adhesives are favored for their strong bonding, moisture resistance, and environmental friendliness in CLT panel production.

Breakup by Press Type:



Hydraulic Press

Vacuum Press

Pneumatic Press Others

Hydraulic presses are commonly used in CLT production for their efficiency and ability to produce uniform and high-quality panels.

Breakup by Storey Class:



Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)

Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys) High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys)

On the basis of storey class, the market is segmented into low-rise, mid-rise, and high-rise buildings.

Breakup by Application Type:



Structural Applications Non-Structural Applications

Structural applications dominate the use of CLT, leveraging its strength and stability in building construction.

Breakup by Regional Insights:



Germany

Italy

Switzerland

Czech Republic

Spain

Norway

Sweden

United Kingdom Others

Austria is the leading market for CLT, driven by advanced manufacturing technologies, supportive regulations, and a strong focus on sustainable construction practices.

European Cross-Laminated Timber Market Trends:

The growing emphasis on eco-friendly and renewable building materials represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the cross-laminated timber market across Europe. This, coupled with CLT is favored for its environmental benefits, including carbon sequestration and reduced greenhouse gas emissions which is bolstered by stringent environmental regulations and policies promoting green building practices.

Additionally, there's an increasing demand for prefabricated and modular construction methods, where CLT's attributes of strength, flexibility, and ease of installation are highly valued. Innovations in CLT production techniques, such as advancements in adhesive technologies and panel layering, are enhancing the performance and application scope of CLT. Furthermore, the market is experiencing a rise in the use of CLT in residential projects, particularly in low-rise buildings, driven by its aesthetic appeal and quick construction capabilities.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163