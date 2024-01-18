Kuwait Cabinet Holds Maiden Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Thursday held its first meeting at Saif Palace after taking the constitutional oath before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, studied His Highness the Amir speech after he took constitutional oath on December 20 before the National Assembly, Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Sabah said after the meeting.

In the speech, His Highness the Amir expressed great sorrow and sadness over the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, recalling proudly his remarkable achievements, Sheikh Feras added.

His Highness the Amir stressed keenness on maintaining the national unity and working for the progress, development and prosperity of the homeland as well as abiding by religious, national and constitutional constants.

His Highness the Amir also called for respecting and implementing law, and combating all forms of corruption as well as following up on Kuwait's leading approach and role with sisterly and friendly countries in all different issues and topics of common concern, the minister noted.

In addition, His Highness the Amir called for maintaining Kuwait's gulf, regional and international commitments, and protecting national gains.

Sheikh Mishal further stressed the necessity of sharing views, advice and consultation, and seeking to spread optimism among the public.

Out of responsibility, the political leadership should be closer to all, and follow up on ongoing events and matters, His Highness the Amir said in his speech.

His Highness the Amir finally affirmed the need for follow-up, and serious and objective accountability, in line with the constitution and law, against negligence and tampering with the interest of citizens and the homeland, the minister noted.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet listened to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah's address in which he thanked the ministers for accepting national responsibility and the burden of government action to gain the confidence of His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people.

His Highness the Premier said that Kuwait has begun a new era and a very accurate exceptional phase in the path of national action which faces challenges and regional and international conditions which require a new thought and a modern approach, Sheikh Feras said.

The ministers listened to the content of the address of His Highness the Premier calling for the necessity of maintaining decisively the State's prestige and enhancing confidence in government performance through respecting and enforcing the law on all in a just and transparent way.

His Highness the Premier also demanded combating corruption and applying reward and punishment and accountability approach to all.

He asked the ministers to focus on developing public services and infrastructure, reviewing laws to enhance the legislative reforms as well as giving momentum to construction and development in the country. He called for elevating Kuwait's status regionally and internationally, preparing a government action program based on Kuwait's Vision 2035 and protecting the Kuwaiti family.

His Highness the Premier underlined the necessity of restructuring the state's apparatus and launching national strategies for digital transformation and leadership excellence as well as strengthening national economy and food and water security.

His Highness the Prime Minister affirmed that one of the government's priorities, during the next stage, is to present a vision about the future of economy and investment in Kuwait, with a view to maximizing value added to the national economy and focusing on logistics, digital and knowledge services' sectors. It also envisages developing the northern region to be an international crossing and a main station for proving solutions and transformative services for regional trade, he clarified.

Sheikh Mohammad Sabah said this requires that each minister assumes his responsibilities towards implementing strategic objectives during the next stage, and reviewing all legislations, policies, plans, decision-making mechanisms as well as restructuring government agencies concerned with economic matters to meet requirements of the next stage.

Commenting on the Premier's speech, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah emphasized that the ministers are all aware of their responsibility towards the country and the political leadership.

He pointed to the new era's reform project for a new approach to push the national action ahead for broader horizons of stability, advancement and prosperity.

He underlined the need to understand the requirements of the next phase and achieve government solidarity as well as exert efforts and sincere hard work by adhering to the provisions of the constitution and consolidating the state of law, in line with the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the instructions of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The minister went to say that the government would work on achieving the aspirations of citizens by improving the country's public services and pushing ahead development and reform in all fields. (end) tab