Dubai Jewellery Group Wraps Up DSF Campaign with Grand Giveaway of 25 Kilograms of Gold









Dubai, UAE, January 18, 2023 - The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the distinguished trade body representing the jewellery industry in the region, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) campaign. Dedicated to providing an enriching shopping experience for customers during the festive season, DJG delightedly handed out a total of 25 kilograms of gold to 300 winners over the course of the 38-day campaign.

During the campaign, shoppers had the golden opportunity to participate in this remarkable winning streak with a minimum spend of AED 500 on gold, diamond, or pearl jewellery pieces at any of the 275 participating outlets from December 8th, 2023 through January 14th, 2024.



Commenting on the conclusion of the DSF campaign, Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of Marketing at Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) commented, 'We are elated with the overwhelming response to our DSF campaign this year. The Dubai Shopping Festival is a time of celebration and joy, and we are delighted to have added to the festive spirit by awarding 25 kilograms of gold to our esteemed customers. The success of this campaign is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic jewellery industry in Dubai, and we look forward to continuing to bring joy and excitement to our customers in the future.”

This campaign by the Dubai Jewellery Group featured a series of raffle draws with prizes ranging from quarter-kilo to 10 grams of gold. This year, the group also introduced an engaging digital raffle, further amplifying the chances of winning for participants.