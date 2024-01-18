UFANDAO Introduces Innovative Fundraising Platform, Transforming The Fundraising Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UFANDAO's decentralized platform transforms fundraising, empowering users globally. No fees, limitless dreams, and transparent campaigns.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UFANDAO, a decentralized fundraising platform, proudly announces the official launch of its innovative platform, marking a transformative moment in the world of fundraising. This development empowers users to seamlessly raise funds and contribute within a framework guided by the principles of mutual benefit.Under the leadership of Oleg Rodionov, CEO at UFANDAO, the platform aims to create a world where individuals can rally around meaningful causes and turn their aspirations into reality. Rodionov emphasizes, "Our platform opens up a plethora of opportunities for every subscriber, empowering them to fulfill both grand and modest dreams."UFANDAO sets itself apart from traditional fundraising platforms by offering a diverse array of personal fundraising campaigns. Whether it's funding a school course, embarking on a mountain expedition, or supporting the construction of an animal shelter, UFANDAO is committed to turning dreams into reality."At UFANDAO, we aim to empower individuals irrespective of age, gender, race, or religion. Our platform provides a myriad of opportunities for subscribers to pursue their dreams without any limitations," affirms Oleg Rodionov.Fully decentralized, UFANDAO eliminates third-party interference, ensuring transparency and protection against institutional and corporate abuses. Members can independently and successfully run their campaigns from inception to completion.The user-friendly UFANDAO platform boasts a 24/7 support system and a multilingual interface, guaranteeing a seamless experience for members. Fundraising is carried out in a decentralized, peer-to-peer manner, allowing members to receive funds through preferred methods, including card-to-card, PayPal, Wise, or crypto wallets. Importantly, UFANDAO refrains from imposing any transaction fees, providing a cost-effective solution for fundraisers.Campaigns on UFANDAO are not bound by time constraints, allowing members to set up multiple dreams and raise up to €5,000 for each. The platform has been meticulously developed as a modern, reliable tool for secure fundraising, exemplifying a unique product that turns the dreams of its users into reality.About UFANDAOUFANDAO is a decentralized fundraising platform dedicated to fulfilling the financial needs and dreams of its members. Conceptualized and launched by a team of passionate individuals who champion the ideals of fair and decentralized fundraising, UFANDAO empowers its members to create boundless, free, peer-to-peer, secure, and decentralized fundraising campaigns.For more information, visit our website:

