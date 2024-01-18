Turkmenistan And Italy Pose For Expansion Of Bilateral Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 18. Turkmenistan and Italy engaged in constructive discussions to
enhance and broaden their bilateral cooperation, exploring
opportunities for further collaboration and mutual benefit,
Trend reports.
These issues were discussed in Rome between Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Italy Toyli
Komekov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Edmondo
Cirielli.
During the course of the meeting, the involved parties delved
into detailed discussions concerning the organization of diverse
events featuring the active participation of heads from relevant
departments.
They engaged in in-depth deliberations on advancing bilateral
cooperation within the framework of international
organizations.
Furthermore, the parties explored avenues to deepen relations
across scientific, cultural, trade, and economic spheres, while
simultaneously focusing on fortifying the legal framework that
underpins their collaborative efforts.
The sides accorded special emphasis to the meticulous planning
and execution of cultural events, underscoring their commitment to
fostering meaningful interactions.
Additionally, they underscored the importance of facilitating
regular consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of
both countries, aiming to enhance communication and coordination on
key matters of mutual interest.
