Finance Minister Meets Italian Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, met with the Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy H E Giancarlo Giorgetti, on the sidelines of his participation at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland.

During their meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, exchanged perspectives on topics of mutual interest, and opportunities to strengthen ties, with focus on investment, finance, and economics.

Minister of Finance also met with leading figures from the global banking and finance industry yesterday on the sidelines of his participation in at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland.

The Minister met with Philipp Rickenbacher, CEO of Julius Baer Bank, Dr Ilan Goldfajn, President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong and former Development Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Sergio P. Ermotti, CEO of UBS Group AG, and Peter Grauer Chairman of the board of directors of Bloomberg L.P. The discussions focused on key topics related to finance, economics, investment. In addition, the meeting enabled an exchange on issues of mutual interest and on topics from the annual forum.