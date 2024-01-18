President Ilham Aliyev Propels Azerbaijan To Key In Regional Economy - Italian Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. President Ilham
Aliyev has made Azerbaijan a key regional economic player,
Valentina Chabert, the representative of the Sapienza University of
Rome, a geopolitical analyst told Trend .
"Over the previous two decades, President Ilham Aliyev has been
able to dramatically improve his country's economic situation,
making Azerbaijan a vital regional economic actor as well as a
reliable oil and gas provider not only for the European Union," she
said.
According to her, this is especially evident since the outbreak
of the war in Ukraine, as in 2022, Azerbaijan, led by Ilham Aliyev,
signed an agreement with the European Commission for gas supply,
confirming its critical role in European efforts to reduce energy
dependency on sanctioned Russia as well as in the European energy
transition.
"Concurrently, Azerbaijan can contribute to the energy security
of various countries in Eastern Europe, particularly in the
Balkans, with which relations have greatly improved over the
previous decade," Valentina Chabert said.
Speaking about regional connectivity, a geopolitical analyst
noted that the presidency of Ilham Aliyev was a period of improved
and ongoing renovation from the point of view of
infrastructure.
"Not only can we mention the Middle Corridor, but also the
development of railroad infrastructure connecting with Georgia, the
Alat Free Economic Zone, and the Alat port, all of which
demonstrate Azerbaijan's ability to attract investment and serve as
a bridge between Europe and Asia. Similarly, during Ilham Aliyev's
presidency, a crucial agreement was made with Russia, Iran,
Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan on the legal status of the Caspian
Sea, bringing an end to a dispute that had been ongoing since the
Soviet Union's demise in 1991. At first glance, this could appear
as a minor event, but it represents instead a great achievement
that will produce its results in the years to come and that will
allow Azerbaijan to fully exercise the sovereign right to exploit
natural resources in the Caspian Sea in accordance with the other
mentioned riparian states," Valentina Chabert noted.
A geopolitical analyst pointed out that, last but not least, the
full restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity in
Azerbaijan can be considered the greatest success of Ilham Aliyev's
presidency.
"Though it went through a war, anti-terrorist measures, and
several low-intensity small-scale clashes, President Aliyev was
able to forge regional and international relations to support the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the respect of United
Nations resolutions affirming that the economic region of Karabakh
belongs to Azerbaijan. In any case, alongside achievements, there
are considerable changes ahead. This and the next few years will
indeed be crucial for the signature of a peace treaty with Armenia,
which will bring back peace to the South Caucasus after almost
thirty years. Similarly, the reconstruction of Karabakh will
require joint efforts and significant investments, as well as the
development of attractive national policies that stimulate the
“Great Return” of Azerbaijani citizens who were forced to leave the
area because of Armenian occupation," she added.
