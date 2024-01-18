Past Data Unveils The Requirement For Businesses To Take Cyber Security Action Now Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The necessity of cybersecurity in digital business has never been greater. As we look further into the plethora of data gathered over the years, a clear story emerges: enterprises must take quick steps to strengthen their cybersecurity procedures.

The scope of cyber threats is growing, and the repercussions of inactivity are becoming more serious. Previous data provides a great reference, emphasising the need for organisations prioritising cybersecurity and investing in strong protection measures.

The spread of technology over the last decade has created unprecedented prospects for company growth and efficiency. However, this digital transition has also provided new entry points for fraudsters, increasing cyber dangers.

Analysing past data reveals a disturbing trend: the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are increasing. According to the 2022 Cyber Security Breaches Survey, 39% of UK organisations were subjected to a cyber-attack.

This figure is more than just a number; it emphasises the stark truth that cyber risks have become an unavoidable part of today's corporate landscape.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"