Lollapalooza India 2024 In Mumbai: The Jonas Brothers, Onerepublic, Sting, And More To Watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

After a successful first year, Lollapalooza returns to India. Music fans will gather at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27–28 for one of the world's largest musical events. Lollapalooza 2024, the first event in the country, will feature Grammy Award winners and nominees, South Korean bands, and more.

Sting: With four decades of hits and unmatched creativity, Sting has made history. From leading The Police to his solo career, he's won 17 Grammys and 45 nominations for his mixed rock, jazz, and world music. Lollapalooza India 2024 will create lasting memories with classics like 'Every Breath You Take' and 'Fields of Gold'. Sting's presence honours talent and music's ability to connect and inspire.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 17 finale: Salman Khan's reality show to air last episode on THIS date

Jonas Brothers. This is unique for many reasons. One reason is Nick Jonas' claim to be India's jiju. The act is performing in India for the first time despite their legacy. From Disney to Grammys, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas have governed music for almost two decades. Chart-topper 'Burnin' Up' remains an anthem. The brother-led pop rock band has two Grammy nominations. The rollicking tune of 'LoveBug' will start the party, while 'S.O.S.' is another pop-rock classic.

The Rose: South Korean rock band 'The Rose' will debut in India this year. Woosung, Hajoon, Dojoon, and Jaehyeong comprise the group. 'The Rose' will thrill you with their distinctive combination of rock and ballads. Prepare to be serenaded by tunes like 'Back To Me,' 'You Are Beautiful,' 'Cosmos,' and 'Sea-Saw'.

Also Read:

Ramayana: Kubbra Sait to play Surpanakha In Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film

Halsey: With three Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Music Album, Album of the Year, and Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Closer', Halsey promises a performance as eclectic and captivating as her discography. The mysterious pop star, known for her raw voice and insightful lyrics, will dazzle the audience with her compelling stage presence and strong songs like 'Without Me', 'Him & I', and 'Closer'. Lollapalooza India will become a space for self-expression and emotional emancipation while Halsey's music plays.

OneRepublic: Lollapalooza India 2024 will see the return of OneRepublic, fronted by charismatic Ryan Tedder and a string of chart-toppers. Beyond appealing melodies, the Grammy-nominated band for Best Pop Performance By A Duo or Group with Vocals tells stories of love, sorrow, hope, and perseverance that resonate worldwide. OneRepublic promises an extraordinary Lollapalooza India 2024 experience with a magnificent symphony of emotions. Expect to be affected by their soul-stirring rendition of 'Counting Stars' and 'I Ain't Worried'!

Lollapalooza India has been brought to India by BookMyShow.

