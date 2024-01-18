Celebrating Friendship: The Buddy Network Stands Against Bullying

(MENAFN- Mcsaatchi) Dubai, UAE, 17, January, 2024: Cartoon Network MENA proudly extends its collaboration with UNICEF MENA in a steadfast commitment to combat bullying. The network is thrilled to announce the continuation of the transformative "The Buddy Network" campaign, which has already made significant strides in the MENA region.

In its fifth year, Cartoon Network proudly introduces the "Network of Buddies," inviting children to be a part in this initiative. This concept transcends mere words; it's a resounding call to action. It encourages children to unite as buddies, forging a strong front against bullying and wholeheartedly pledging their dedication to kindness and empathy.

The underlying belief here is that every child possesses the potential to contribute positively to their community. Cartoon Network recognizes that kids can influence their peers and surroundings as powerful change agents. By joining "The Buddy Network," children are not just recipients of the message; they become ambassadors of friendship and inclusion.

This initiative seeks to empower kids, giving them the tools and understanding to recognize and address bullying behaviors, both online and offline. It fosters a sense of responsibility, urging children to be vigilant and supportive of one another.

The Buddy Network" is a unique initiative led by a diverse and celebrated group of personalities, each bringing their distinct perspectives and experiences. The 'Saudi Reporters' are central to this network, known for their influential presence. Among the notable advocates is Steve( (Afro by Sara's son). Another key figure is Nouraldin Yousef, who hosted a a live game show on Cartoon Network in 2012. Adding to the group's dynamic are Ines Sebiane and her husband, Suhaib Shaahaa, who are known for their collaborative spirit. Enjy Kiwan, 2021’s official Buddy, also plays a significant role, reinforcing the network's commitment to fostering unity, kindness, and friendship among children. Together, they serve as the foundation of Cartoon Network's impactful initiative. This campaign has made substantial headway in raising awareness about the detrimental consequences of bullying, underscoring the profound significance of taking a stand against bullying and being a friend to those in need.



In particular, the inspiring "Be a Friend" song performed by the Saudi Reporters has played a great role in conveying unity and kindness to children across the region. Their music has transformed them into friendship ambassadors, further solidifying the campaign's impact.

As "The Buddy Network" enters its fifth year in the MENA region, it continues to educate children and parents about the far-reaching repercussions of bullying, whether online or offline. The campaign offers practical strategies to counteract bullying and encourages children aged 5 to 12 to embrace the role of a buddy rather than a bully.

Aya Hammad, Head of Marketing, PR & Digital for Warner Bros Discovery's Kids channels in MENA, states, "Through Cartoon Network's 'The Buddy Network' initiative, in collaboration with UNICEF MENA, we aim to raise awareness about bullying and actively promote friendship and kindness. Our shared mission is to foster a safer and more inclusive environment for children in the region."

Cartoon Network MENA invites everyone to join hands with UNICEF MENA in championing the cause of friendship and kindness. Let's unite as buddies, not bullies, and collectively make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of children across the region.





