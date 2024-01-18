Goldmedal Electricals Elevates Home Connectivity With 360 Degree Adaptor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 16th January 2024: Goldmedal Electricals, one of India\'s leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, introduced the 360 Degree power adaptor. This power adaptor is equipped with dual USB ports and multiple international sockets that allow you to effortlessly connect and power your devices.



The circular design of the 360 Degree power adaptor delivers maximum freedom while using minimum space. Enhancing its usability, the master switch at the centre ensures easy, one-touch control. The robust construction of the 360 Degree power adaptor ensures long-lasting performance, providing power for all your needs.



Other features include:



Fire retardant high-grade plastic body: Ensures safety, reduces the risk of fires, and enhances the adaptor\'s durability.

Overload protector: The in-built surge protector in the adaptor protects the connected electronic devices against power surges and spikes.

Thermal trip technology: The thermal trip feature automatically shuts off the power to prevent overheating and potential fire hazards.

LED indicator: Indicates if the power of the adaptor is ON/OFF.

Heavy-duty 2-meter power cord: Increases durability and flexibility, allowing users to connect devices from a greater distance.

Output 2100 mA: Enables fast charging of devices like smartphones and tablets.



Speaking about the product, Mr. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal said, \"At Goldmedal, our commitment prioritizes both efficiency and safety. Equipped with a heavy-duty cord, international sockets, and USB ports, our 360 Degree power adaptor is a must-have device for modern homes and offices. It ensures rapid charging, while integrated features like surge protection and thermal trip technology provide unparalleled safety and reliability.\"



360 Degree Power adaptor is available both online and in retail stores for Rs. 1100. It comes with a one-year warranty.





About Goldmedal Electricals



Goldmedal Electricals is a home-grown electrical company which was established in the year 1979 with a vision to create electrical switches and accessories that make a positive difference to the lives of consumers. The company is known in the industry for manufacturing high quality wiring devices and introducing a host of innovations in the industry. The company has manufacturing units in Vasai outside Mumbai, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. It is one of the few companies in the industry to have a completely in-house, state-of-the-art tool room and testing facility. Today, the company manufactures a vast range of electrical products including various types of Switches, Home automation systems, LEDs, Fans, Security Systems, Entertainment devices, Doorbells, Wires, Cables, DBs and more for residential buildings as well as commercial establishments.

