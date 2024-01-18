Michael D. Cox, DC, A Chiropractor With Insight Chiropractic

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 17, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A committed chiropractor, Dr. Cox is the Owner of Insight Chiropractic in Clearwater, Florida. His clinical interests include the Palmer Package, Gonstead Technique, Grostic Upper Cervical Technique, Neuromuscular Challenge System, and Tai Chi.

Pertaining to his educational pursuits, he graduated with his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2023. He also holds a Master's Certificate in Project Management from George Washington University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Rutgers University.

Chiropractic is a form of alternative medicine that mainly deals with the diagnosis and treatment of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, especially the spine. A chiropractor uses spinal adjustments, manipulation, and other techniques to manage patients' health concerns, including neck pain, back pain, headaches, vertigo and a long list of other ailments and conditions. They aim to improve patients' functionality and quality of life by properly aligning the body's musculoskeletal structure and enabling the body to heal itself naturally, without the use of medication or surgery.

Learn More about Dr. Michael D. Cox:

Through his findatopdoc profile,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.