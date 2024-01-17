ERP Buddies Secures Alliance Partnership With Oracle Netsuite, Expanding Presence In The Philippines And Singapore

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

ERP Buddies, a leading provider of innovative enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, proudly announces the achievement of a significant milestone – the acquisition of an Alliance Partnership with Oracle NetSuite, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge ERP solutions across the Philippines and Singapore.

This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment for ERP Buddies as it extends its footprint in the Southeast Asian market, offering businesses in the region access to advanced cloud-based ERP solutions that streamline operations, drive efficiency, and foster sustainable growth.