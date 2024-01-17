               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ERP Buddies Secures Alliance Partnership With Oracle Netsuite, Expanding Presence In The Philippines And Singapore


1/17/2024 3:13:22 PM

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Toronto, Ontario Jan 17, 2024 (Issuewire )
-
ERP Buddies, a leading provider of innovative enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, proudly announces the achievement of a significant milestone – the acquisition of an Alliance Partnership with Oracle NetSuite, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge ERP solutions across the Philippines and Singapore.

This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment for ERP Buddies as it extends its footprint in the Southeast Asian market, offering businesses in the region access to advanced cloud-based ERP solutions that streamline operations, drive efficiency, and foster sustainable growth.

Unlocking New Horizons: A Partnership with Oracle NetSuite

MENAFN17012024004226004003ID1107734467

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search