In Romania, Farmers Continue To Block Two Checkpoints On Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romanian farmers continue to partially block truck traffic near the Siret and Vicovu de Sus checkpoints near the border with Ukraine.

Ihor Zarudniev, assistant head of the Chernivtsi border guard detachment, told Ukrinform.

"Near the Siret checkpoint, which is opposite our Porubne crossing point, the blocking of trucks has been going on for three days in a row. However, just an hour ago, the first batch of ten trucks was allowed to cross from the Romanian side. The trucks are still not being cleared to leave Ukraine because of the blockade," Zarudniev said.

According to him, the blocking of truck traffic did not stop last night at the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint, which is opposite the Krasnoilsk checkpoint. As of 12:30 p.m., there were about 60 trucks in a live queue to leave Ukraine at the Krasnoilsk checkpoint.

More than 1,100 trucks have already registered in the e-queue to leave Ukraine through the Porubne checkpoint.

Ukrainian border guards do not know when the blockade will end and the checkpoints will start operating as usual.

As reported, the movement of Ukrainian trucks through Siret was blocked by Romanian farmers on January 13 and 14. On January 15, protesters again blocked the movement of trucks through the Siret checkpoint, and blocking of the Vicovu de Sus checkpoint also began.

The day before, it was reported that the Romanian government had reached an agreement with the farmers blocking the Ukrainian border.