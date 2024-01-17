Kuwait Deputy FM: Ethiopia, Somaliland's Mou Violation Of UN Charter

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is deeply concerned over the illegal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and the unrecognized state of Somaliland, which constituted a violation of the UN Charter, said an official on Wednesday.

In a statement to the Arab League Foreign Ministers meeting on the issue, Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed that the MoU was a violation of Somalia's sovereignty, expressing support towards Somalia and the unity of its lands.

He also reiterated Kuwait's supportive stance towards the decision by the Somali government, which refuted the illegal document, affirming that his country stood against any agreement that might encroached on the sovereignty of any Arab country.

The Kuwaiti official called for backing all regional and international efforts aimed at containing the situation Somalia and not take advantage of any negative internal developments to affect the security or stability of the fellow Arab country.

Sheikh Jarrah called on all involved parties to abide by international law and avoid interference in the internal affairs of any country, finding peace means to solve all conflicts.

Earlier, Somalia called for an urgent meeting for the Arab League Foreign Ministers to discuss the illegal MoU signed between Ethiopia and the so-called "Republic of Somaliland". (end)

