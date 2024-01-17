SOCAR And ADNOC Discuss Progress In 'Absheron' Project Implementation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. President of the
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held several
meetings within the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), Trend reports referring to
Najaf's social media statements.
Particularly, a "strategic dialog" was held during the meeting
with Musabbeh Al Kaabi, executive director for low-carbon solutions
and international development of ADNOC (UAE).
"Progress on the 'Absheron' Caspian gas production project,
low-carbon solutions, potential opportunities for further
cooperation were discussed," Najaf's statement said.
ADNOC has been involved in the Absheron project since summer
2023 with a 30-percent stake, which could produce 5 to 6 bcm of gas
per year by the end of the decade.
Rovshan Najaf also held productive discussions with U.S. Deputy
Special Envoy for Climate Action Rick Duke in Davos.
"Potential cooperation was discussed in the field of
decarbonization, climate issues, and promotion of a sustainable
future for the planet," Najaf said.
