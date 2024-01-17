QFMA, UASA Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) CEO Dr. Tamy bin Ahmad Al Binali, received Secretary General of the Union of Arab Securities Authorities (UASA) Jalil Tarif at the QFMA's headquarters yesterday.

During the meeting, two sides discussed joint cooperation relations between QFMA and UASA and ways to enhance and develop such relation which will reflect positively on their joint work. During the meeting, UASA Secretary General, Jalil Tarif, praised existing cooperation and close relations between the two parties, their positive impact on development of Qatari capital markets performance, and their other repercussions on Arab financial markets.

Jalil Tarif said that QFMA plays a constructive and important role in improving the performance of Arab financial markets, enhancing cooperation among them.

And developing their business and activities to be in advanced ranks at the level of their global counterparts, as well as QFMA's contribution to stimulating the investment environment and infrastructure of such markets in a way that supports their attractiveness to local and foreign investments.

The two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing transparency and developing infrastructure to promote the attractiveness of Arab financial markets to investors.

In this context, Dr. Tamy bin Ahmad Al Binali spoke about the QFMA's commitment to support efforts to improve the performance of Arab financial markets, enhance aspects of cooperation and coordination among them, enhance financial stability, and create a favorable investment environment that can compete efficiently at the regional level.

In this regard, he also stressed the opportunities offered by the successive changes taking place in the Arab financial markets, and ways to benefit from them for the benefit of the financial markets themselves.

The meeting dealt with the latest developments related to the Arab capital markets, and highlighted the challenges facing such markets, and reviewed ways to address them by stimulating aspects related to innovation and enhancing integration among them.

Dr. Al Binali discussed with the UASA Secretary-General the ongoing preparations for holding the 18th UASA Annual Meeting 2024, which will be hosted by Doha on April 24, 2024, and the 3rd Arab Capital Markets Conference“Innovation, Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability: Opportunities and Challenges”, which will be held on April 25, 2024.