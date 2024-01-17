Pyrethroids Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends And Forecast Report 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Pyrethroids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How Big is the Pyrethroids Market?

The global pyrethroids market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.49% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Pyrethroids Industry:

Regulatory Policies and Environmental Concerns:

The growth of pyrethroids companies is significantly influenced by regulatory policies and environmental concerns. Pyrethroids, while being among the safer classes of pesticides, still pose risks to non-target species, including aquatic life and beneficial insects like bees. Stringent regulations in various countries, limit the use of certain pyrethroids due to their environmental impact. The companies in this sector must navigate these regulations and invest in developing formulations that are less harmful to the environment. Additionally, the growing public awareness regarding the environmental and health impacts of pesticides influences consumer preferences, leading to increased demand for organic and natural pest control alternatives. This shift challenges pyrethroids companies to adapt their products and strategies to maintain market relevance.

Technological Advancements and Innovation:

Technological advancements play a crucial role in the growth of pyrethroids companies. The development of new, more effective, and safer pyrethroid formulations is essential to meet the evolving demands of the agricultural sector and to address resistance in pests. Innovation in application technologies, such as precision agriculture and drone spraying, can also enhance the effectiveness of pyrethroid products. Furthermore, advancements in biotechnology offer potential for the development of genetically modified crops that are more compatible with pyrethroid-based pest control, reducing the environmental impact and improving efficiency. Companies investing in research and development to leverage these technological advancements are more likely to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Market Demand and Agricultural Practices:

Market demand, influenced by global agricultural practices, is a key factor affecting the growth of pyrethroids companies. The increasing global population and the consequent rise in food demand put pressure on agricultural productivity, thus driving the need for effective pest control solutions like pyrethroids. However, the pattern of this demand varies with regional agricultural practices, crop types, and pest prevalence. For instance, the growing practice of integrated pest management (IPM), which combines biological, cultural, and chemical tools for pest control, can impact the demand for pyrethroids. Companies must understand these varying market needs and regional differences to strategize their production, marketing, and distribution effectively.

Pyrethroids Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Bifenthrin

Deltamethrin

Permethrin

Cypermethrin

Cyfluthrin

Lambda-Cyhalothrin Others

Cypermethrin represented the largest segment due to its high effectiveness against a wide range of pests and its relatively low toxicity to mammals.

Breakup by Crop Type:



Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables Others

Oilseeds & pulses represented the largest segment as they are susceptible to a variety of pests, and pyrethroids are used extensively for their protection.

Breakup by Pest Type:



Lepidoptera

Sucking Pests

Coleoptera

Diptera

Mites Others

Lepidoptera represented the largest segment because these pests, including moths and butterflies, are common and damaging to many crops, necessitating the use of effective insecticides like pyrethroids.

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market due to the high agricultural activity in the region and the increasing adoption of pyrethroids to protect diverse crops from pest infestations.

Global Pyrethroids Market Trends:

The increasing global population has led to greater demand for food production, necessitating effective pest control methods, of which pyrethroids are a crucial component. Moreover, the growing awareness of the environmental impacts of traditional chemical pesticides has shifted the preference towards safer, eco-friendly alternatives, with pyrethroids being recognized for their relatively lower environmental footprint. Additionally, the expansion of agriculture and urbanization in developing countries has boosted the demand for pyrethroid-based insecticides. Furthermore, research and development efforts continue to enhance the effectiveness and versatility of pyrethroid products, are propelling market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Pyrethroids Industry:



BASF

Bayer CropScience

Corteva Agriscience

Nufarm

SinoHarvest Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta

United Phosphorus

Arysta Lifescience

Cheminova

FMC

Monsanto

Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, etc.

