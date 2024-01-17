Bhutan Holds Final Round Of Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The final round of parliamentary elections began in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan on Tuesday.

Voting started at 8:00 in the morning and will continue until 5:00 in the evening, said the Election Commission of Bhutan.

More than 6,000 officials, including security personnel, were deployed to 812 polling stations across the country.

Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are competing in the elections in all electoral districts, as one of the two parties must win at least 24 electoral districts to form the government.

The results announced by the Election Commission in Bhutan showed that the preliminary round that took place last November restricted the race to the two parties, as PDP obtained 42.53% of the total votes, while BTP obtained 19.58%.

Bhutan, a landlocked country with a population of about 800,000, held elections for the first time in 2008, after political reforms created a bicameral parliament. (QNA)

