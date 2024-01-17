Qatar International Food Festival 2024 Launches Multimodal Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar is set to host 13th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) 2024 from February 7 to 17 at Family Zone of Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park.

This year's festival will be larger than ever before, with over 100 food stalls, live cooking shows by world-class chefs, and masterclasses for all food enthusiasts. Original additions to QIFF 2024 include new games and competitions, Dining In The Sky, and screenings of football matches. The largest culinary festival in the country extends a warm invitation to residents and visitors for an 11-day mega cultural spectacle.

Commenting on the festival, Sheikha Hessa Al Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism, said:“We are delighted to launch a spectacular campaign announcing hosting once again the popular Qatar International Food Festival, this time at Doha Expo 2023. With Qatar's world-class hospitality and tourism, we welcome residents and visitors to enjoy a pleasant culinary feast at QIFF.”