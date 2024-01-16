Baloch Camp Vs Establishment Camp

(MENAFN- Asia Times) ISLAMABAD – The Capital Territory of Pakistan is under intense political pressure ahead of general elections scheduled for February 8.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is facing in-house challenges. So far, two senior judges, Justice Mazaher Ali Naqvi and Justice Ijaz Ul Hasan, have resigned in protest over the perceived one-man rule of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Those two judges were frequently blamed by the public for supporting former prime minister Imran Khan and the establishment in an open manner. They were also accused of alleged corruption. Premature retirement will grant them amnesty from any judicial investigation, corruption charges, and prosecution.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates will contest the general elections of February as Independents. PTI supporters are blaming the chief justice for the judicial crisis, and his alleged political bias.

On the other hand, a majority of politicians, journalists and social activists are welcoming the resignations of the two judges, and calling it a breath of fresh air for judicial and democratic stability.

Baloch protesters

Meanwhile, claimed victims of state policies are protesting in front of the National Press Club. Two camps have gathered outside the Press Club. The Baloch Missing Persons camp is led by Mahrang Baloch , and the Camp of Martyrs is led by Jamal Raisani , who is known for having strong links with the Pakistani establishment.

Protesters in the first camp are demanding justice for missing persons. They accuse state security forces of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Many social-media groups, activists, journalists, and even some politicians are openly supporting them.