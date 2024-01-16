LEOS Developments Appoints Transemirates as Main Contractor for Weybridge Gardens, its Trendy Modern Lifestyle Community in Dubailand

(MENAFN- ComCo) 16th January 2023, Dubai UAE: LEOS Developments, the distinguished British born international property developer in Dubai has appointed Transemirates as the official main contractor for Weybridge Gardens in Dubailand. The estimated value of the partnership agreement is AED 80+ million.

Weybridge Gardens, a mid-rise residential and lifestyle community in Dubailand, will be home to 187 modern apartments and aims to set a new benchmark in Dubailand for high quality design and interiors coupled with world-class amenities. Dedicated to meeting construction milestones in a timely and efficient manner, LEOS Developments will complete and handover Weybridge Gardens in Dubailand in the first half of 2025.

"We are thrilled to embark on yet another chapter in our successful collaboration with Transemirates. Our confidence in the meticulous collaboration between our teams will ensure the realization of a project that not only meets but exceeds expectations. This endeavor underscores the trust LEOS places in the capabilities of Transemirates, and we eagerly anticipate delivering a development that will set an unparalleled benchmark in Dubai's dynamic real estate landscape." - Mark Gaskin, Chief Operating Officer, LEOS Developments.

"I'm delighted that LEOS Developments has once again chosen us as the main contractor of its second residential community in Dubai. We are fully prepared and committed to ensuring the highest quality of construction and timely delivery." - Mohammed Al Zarooni, Group Vice Chairman of Al Zarooni Group of Companies





Featuring well-appointed apartments, comprising spacious studios and one-bedroom apartments, every home at Weybridge Gardens has been meticulously crafted by experienced British architects and interior designers, ensuring a harmonious blend of form and function.



Weybridge Gardens goes beyond exquisite living spaces; it offers many world-class amenities that cater to its residents' desires and aspirations. One of the standout features of Weybridge Gardens is its iconic rooftop terrace. Residents at Weybridge Gardens can indulge in a wide array of amenities, ranging from a luxurious swimming pool with cabanas and in-water loungers, elegantly landscaped areas featuring comfortable seating, to a BBQ and pizza bar, an outdoor cinema, an urban farm complete with vertical gardens for cultivating fresh organic produce, and a tranquil Zen Japanese garden designed for meditation and yoga. The indoor amenities equally offer a diverse set of things to do, including a state-of-the-art gymnasium, LEOS’ Boxing Academy, LEOS’ Dance Academy, and LEOS’ Da Vinci Art Academy, a modern co-working space, café, and an AI supermarket. Weybridge Gardens stands as a vibrant, contemporary lifestyle community, offering the utmost in modern amenities that not only add value but also enrich the daily lives of its residents.







Apartment sizes range from 484 sq.ft. to 1,141 sq.ft., catering to diverse lifestyle preferences. Studios range from 484 sq.ft. to 750 sq.ft., while one-bedroom apartments range from 816 sq.ft. to 1,141 sq.ft., ensuring that every individual's housing needs are met with precision.





Target completion date for the Weybridge Gardens project is Q3 2025 and everything is in place to ensure delivery on time.





