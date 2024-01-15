Indian Bikers On World Tour Feted In Doha

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Two bikers from India on a world tour were hosted by the Indian Cultural Centre in Doha. Deepak Gupta (Mountain Man) and Ankit Lamba (Dream Chaser) were felicitated by Indian embassy deputy chief of mission Sandeep Kumar. ICC officials and Students' Forum managing committee members got a chance to listen to and get inspired by the motivational stories of the adventurers.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.