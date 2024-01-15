Silicon Photonics Market Projected To Hit US$6.1 Billion By 2030 With A CAGR Of 22.4% | Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Silicon photonics revolutionizes data transmission, offering high-speed efficiency for data centers, telecom, and emerging technologies. New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon photonics is a cutting-edge technology that integrates optical devices and circuits onto a single silicon substrate. Its primary goal is to boost data transmission speeds and efficiency by harnessing the benefits of optical communication within traditional silicon-based electronic circuits. This integration allows for the creation of high-performance communication systems, providing faster data transfer rates and reduced energy consumption compared to conventional electronic connections. The global silicon photonics market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 22.4% and thereby increase from a value of US$1.4 Billion in 2023, to US$6.1 Billion by the end of 2030.

In the realm of silicon photonics, major driving forces include the escalating demand for high-speed data transmission in sectors like data centers, telecommunications, and cloud computing. Its capacity to address the limitations of conventional electronic connections, including bandwidth constraints, positions it as a compelling solution for emerging applications. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on energy-efficient communication solutions and the necessity for higher bandwidth contribute to the market's favorable prospects. Opportunities are abundant in the advancement of sophisticated silicon photonics components, expanding applications in emerging technologies, and the ongoing evolution of data-intensive industries. These elements firmly establish silicon photonics as a pivotal player in the future of high-speed and energy-efficient communication systems. Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! Silicon Photonics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$1.4 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$6.1 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 22.4% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 174 Pages

Key Market Segments Covered

Application Region

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Broadcom Inc.

Sicoya GmbH

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation NeoPhotonics Corporation

Silicon Photonics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for CMOS-Integrated Silicon Photonics in Data Centers The rising demand for CMOS-integrated silicon photonics technology in data centers stems from its ability to address challenges related to high-speed data transmission (>100 Gbps) and energy efficiency. By combining the power of optical communications with the cost-effectiveness and scalability of CMOS technology, silicon photonics has become an attractive solution for data center operators. Modern data centers globally require next-generation data storage systems and high-speed data transfer rates. Datacom protocols are transitioning to high-speed signaling, exceeding 100 Gbps, leading to challenges related to range and signal integrity for both copper and optical cables. As a result, the need for low-cost, power-efficient, high-bandwidth interconnection networks becomes crucial for data centers. Silicon photonics technology can seamlessly integrate with traditional complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) devices to meet the demand for next-generation performance in data centers, especially for interconnects supporting data rates beyond 100 Gbps. This factor fuels the growth of the silicon photonics market.

Restraints:

Thermal Effects Thermal effects pose a significant concern in the Silicon Photonics industry, especially as devices become smaller and more intricate. These effects occur due to the absorption of light by silicon, leading to increased device temperatures. Elevated temperatures can result in reduced device performance or even device failure. Integration of electronic and photonic components on the same chip exacerbates this issue, as heat generated by electronic components can impact photonic components and vice versa. Additionally, high-powered laser sources can generate substantial heat, potentially causing thermal damage to the device. Silicon photonics finds extensive use in telecommunication and data communication servers, which consume high power and introduce thermal stress. For example, increased temperature can alter the refractive index of optical light, resulting in data loss. Currently, the impact of this restraint is moderate, but innovative packaging technologies, such as liquid-crystal cladding with a negative thermo-optic coefficient and low absorption at infrared wavelengths, are expected to mitigate this concern in the near future.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

Opportunities:

Emerging Applications of Silicon Photonics While datacom and telecom remain major applications of silicon photonics, recent efforts by research institutes and industry players have focused on exploring opportunities in other areas, such as medical and life sciences, and automotive LiDAR. Automotive LiDAR plays a crucial role in autonomous vehicles, with research groups like MIT Photonics Microsystem Group and DARPA working on integrating mechanical LiDAR systems onto microchips for mass production in CMOS foundries. Silicon photonics is poised to revolutionize the medical diagnosis industry, offering high-speed kits for home and laboratory settings and point-of-care testing. Its speed, accuracy, versatility, and size make silicon photonic biosensors capable of evaluating various analytes efficiently. As global health data increasingly relies on imaging data from laboratories, hospitals, and imaging centers, high-speed data transmission channels will be essential, and silicon photonics technology is well-suited to fulfill this need.

Challenges:

Inefficient Electroluminescence of Bulk Crystalline Silicon For optical networks, including fiber-optic and on-chip applications, light sources are essential components. Bulk crystalline silicon exhibits inefficient electroluminescence, making the development of practical silicon light sources a primary focus of research and development efforts. Silicon lasers and amplifiers are valuable in silicon photonics; however, they require intense optical pumping, which may need to occur off-chip. Nevertheless, significant progress is being made in developing Si-based sources, which are expected to enter the market in the next five years to address on-chip optical pumping challenges.

Top Market Trends:

Rapid Data Center Expansion: The escalating demand for data centers to support cloud computing, IoT, and 5G technology is driving the adoption of silicon photonics. The technology's high-speed data transmission capabilities and energy efficiency make it a key enabler for data center expansion.5G Network Deployment: The rollout of 5G networks requires efficient data transmission solutions, and silicon photonics is well-suited to meet this need. It enables the high-speed and low-latency data transfer necessary for 5G applications, including autonomous vehicles and augmented reality.Emerging Applications in Healthcare: Silicon photonics is finding applications in medical and life sciences, including high-speed diagnostic tools and point-of-care testing. It offers rapid data transfer capabilities that are crucial for healthcare innovations, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.Automotive LiDAR Development: The development of autonomous vehicles relies on LiDAR technology, and silicon photonics is playing a role in miniaturizing LiDAR systems. It enables compact and cost-effective solutions for automotive LiDAR, driving innovation in the automotive industry.Integration with CMOS Technology: The integration of silicon photonics with complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology is a key trend. This integration enhances the scalability and cost-effectiveness of silicon photonics, making it more accessible for a wide range of applications.Advancements in Light Sources: Overcoming the challenges related to silicon's inefficient electroluminescence is a critical trend. Research and development efforts are focused on developing efficient light sources that can be integrated with silicon photonics for improved performance.Energy-Efficient Communication Solutions: The growing emphasis on energy efficiency in communication systems is driving the adoption of silicon photonics. Its ability to reduce energy consumption while offering high-speed data transmission is a compelling proposition for various industries.Partnerships and Collaborations: Companies in the silicon photonics market are forming partnerships and collaborations to leverage each other's expertise and accelerate innovation. These collaborations aim to address the challenges and opportunities in the field.Research and Development Investments: Significant investments in research and development are fueling advancements in silicon photonics technology. Research institutions and industry players are working on improving materials, design, and manufacturing processes to enhance performance and reduce costs.Application Diversity: Silicon photonics is expanding its reach into diverse applications, from telecommunications and data centers to emerging fields like quantum computing. This trend reflects the versatility of the technology and its potential to disrupt various industries.

Top 10 Key Players:

Intel Corporation: A global technology leader, Intel is known for its innovative silicon photonics solutions that drive high-speed data transfer and processing.Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco is a prominent player in the networking industry, offering cutting-edge silicon photonics technologies for data center and telecommunications applications.IBM Corporation: IBM's research and development efforts have contributed to advancements in silicon photonics, particularly in data transmission and interconnects.Mellanox Technologies: Mellanox specializes in high-performance networking solutions, including silicon photonics, designed to meet the demands of data centers and cloud computing.Luxtera (Acquired by Cisco): Luxtera, now part of Cisco, is a pioneer in silicon photonics technology, focusing on data center interconnects and high-speed data transmission.Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.: Hamamatsu Photonics is a global leader in optoelectronic devices and offers a range of silicon photonic components.Inphi Corporation: Inphi is known for its high-speed data movement interconnects, including silicon photonics solutions for data centers and telecommunications.Juniper Networks, Inc.: Juniper Networks provides silicon photonics-based networking solutions that enhance data center and telecom network performance.NeoPhotonics Corporation: NeoPhotonics specializes in advanced optoelectronic components and modules, contributing to the growth of silicon photonics applications.STMicroelectronics: STMicroelectronics offers silicon photonics solutions for various applications, including telecommunications and data centers.

Silicon Photonics Market: Segmentation



By Application:



Data Center

Telecommunications Other Applications



By Region:



North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Which Application Area Takes the Lead?

Data Centers Lead the Way as Demand for High-Speed Data Processing Remains Strong

Data center applications take the forefront as the dominant segment, driven by the ever-increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and processing capabilities. Silicon photonics technology emerges as an attractive solution for data centers seeking efficient and high-bandwidth connectivity. With the continuous surge in data generation and processing within these centers, the necessity for faster and more energy-efficient communication between servers and networking components becomes paramount.

Furthermore, the telecommunications sector stands out as the fastest-growing category within the silicon photonics market. The increasing need for high-speed and high-capacity communication networks fuels the adoption of silicon photonics in the telecommunications industry.

Key Regional Markets

Europe Leads the Charge Through Strategic Investments and Collaborative Initiatives

Europe's dominance in the silicon photonics market is bolstered by strategic investments and collaborative efforts. Governments and industry stakeholders in the region display a strong commitment to silicon photonics research and development initiatives. Collaborations between technology firms, startups, and research institutions are commonplace, fostering an environment conducive to rapid progress. Europe's dedication to nurturing a robust silicon photonics ecosystem, coupled with a collaborative approach, solidifies its position as the global market leader.

