Malaysia Advises Shippers To Examine Routes Other Than The Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has called

on shipping companies to revise and upgrade their strategies in light of the escalating crisis in the Red Sea.

The federation president, Tan Sri Thian Lai, said in a statement the crisis prompted many shipping companies to divert their vessels to much longer routes around South Africa. The longer routes require one or two weeks more to reach the destination as compared to the Red Sea passageway, thus causing heavier costs for the shippers.

The Red Sea passageway has become highly dangerous for passing commercial and cargo ships due to recurring attacks by Houthi militias that have decided to hit vessels sailing in the direction of Israeli ports. They have declared that the strikes, often with rockets and drones, are intended to manifest solidarity with Gaza.

Moreover, Lai recommended that the companies should consider shipping by air, via railways and land routes, as a means to avert delays and cut costs.

The disturbances resulting from the Red Sea crisis may turn more complicated by other factors such as severe climatic changes and geopolitical jitters, he cautioned.

Lai also urged industrialists to be vigilant and devise advance plans to avert various problems. (end)

