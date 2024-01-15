Awqaf Ministry, QNL To Digitise Islamic Books, Manuscripts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Islamic Research and Studies of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Qatar National Library (QNL) have signed a memorandum of cooperation to digitise a number of Islamic books and manuscripts.

Under the agreement, QNL will cooperate in teaching the Arabic language to non-native speakers through the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Center run by the Ministry.

The library will add the electronic book (Alphabet Lessons) of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to the electronic resources for children.

The agreement was signed by Director of the Department of Islamic Research and Studies at the Ministry, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, and Director of Research and Learning Services at QNL, Abeer Al Kuwari.

Addressing the event, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed said that the agreement covers social, scientific, cultural and other fields that serve the people of both parties.

“It comes within the framework of strengthening community partnership with scientific and cultural bodies to cooperate in a way that serves their common interests and enhances research interests.

“The memorandum of cooperation includes 17 clauses that address all important areas, covering the requirements of the present and preparing for future possibilities,” said Sheikh Dr. Ahmed.

Abeer Al Kuwari said the memorandum includes all areas of common interest, in the social, scientific, cultural and other fields, as it was agreed upon eleven areas in which the two parties look forward to joint work in order to achieve the goals.

“Under the agreement, QNL will host employees of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in public events that it holds for the public, providing simultaneous translation when the nature of the event requires it to be presented in both Arabic and English,” said Al Kuwari.

She said that the both parties will exchange their publications and make cooperation in the field of manuscripts and other works belonging to the Ministry, restoring and digitising them, and keeping electronic copies of them in the library.

Following the memorandum, Al Kuwari said that QNL will hold special workshops for employees of the Ministry, including researchers working on the use of paper and electronic resources in the library.

The areas of agreement also include cooperation and coordination in donating books and other works in various languages to local and international parties. Cooperation will also be made in the field of Arabic calligraphy by holding various events related to this and cooperation in various other fields proposed and agreed upon by both parties.