Kerala News LIVE: Holiday Declared For Six Districts In Kerala Today

Holiday declared for six districts in Kerala today

A holiday has been declared in six districts of the state on the occasion of Pongal and Makaravilakku on Monday (January 15). The holiday has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad districts. As part of Pongal celebrations, the Southern Western Railway has announced special train services to manage the rush of passengers.

8:55 am: Veteran music director K J Joy passes away

The veteran music director KJ Joy passed away in Chennai. He has composed music for more than 200 films. He made his debut in 1975 with the film Love Letter. He is also a music director who is described as the first techno musician in Malayalam. He was the first to use the keyboard in South Indian cinema.

8:42 am: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Global Science Festival Kerala today

The Global Science Festival Kerala will begin today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) and Amuseum ArtScience are organizing the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK), which is scheduled to take place from January 15 to February 15 at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park in Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram.

8:27 am: 7-year-old dies after hitting his head on an electric post while traveling in autorickshaw

A seven-year-old boy met a tragic end after he stuck his head out of a running autorickshaw. The boy died after hitting his head on an electric post. Vaishnav, son of Deepu and Shanti Krishna, died.

Makaravilakku 2024: Sabarimala ready to witness Makarajyoti today; preparations completed

The Sabarimala Sannidhanam and its surroundings are ready for Makarajyoti darshan at Sabarimala today. The Thiruvabharana procession will reach Sannidhanam at 6 pm. Then worship the lamp and light the lamp at Ponnambalamedu. The devotees flock in and around Sannidhanam to see Makarajyoti.