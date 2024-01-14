Polish leader rebels against new administration

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, Polish President Andrzej Duda is reportedly gearing up for a significant political offensive against the newly elected pro-European Union government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The move follows the arrest of two former Law and Justice MPs, including the former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his deputy, Maciej Wonsik, at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday. Despite receiving a pardon in 2015, the arrests have prompted President Duda to take a confrontational stance, planning to address the alleged violations of law and the constitution by Prime Minister Tusk in formal letters to various international bodies and world leaders.



According to reports from the Polish news outlet Onet, President Duda intends to send letters to the heads of all European Union countries, United States President Joe Biden, the European Commission, the European Parliament, the United Nations, and the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission for Democracy through Law. While stopping short of the "nuclear option" of early elections, Duda has purportedly decided on a strategy of "total obstruction," vowing not to approve any bills proposed by Tusk's government.



Duda's accusations stem from the contention surrounding the recent arrests of Kaminski and Wonsik, despite their earlier pardon. The Tusk government asserts that Duda lacked the authority to grant amnesty to the two former Law and Justice MPs, leading to the reopening of the case against them. In December, a court sentenced both men to two years in prison, culminating in their arrest on Monday. The situation escalated when the two detainees announced they had begun a hunger strike in protest against their arrest, further intensifying the political standoff.



As Poland grapples with this internal political turmoil, the implications of President Duda's offensive against the new government are far-reaching. The clash raises concerns about the stability of the country's political landscape, with potential ramifications for Poland's standing within the European Union. As the international community watches this unfolding political drama, questions persist about the future direction of Polish governance and the impact on diplomatic relations with key global partners.





