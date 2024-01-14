Azerbaijan And Turkish Communities Hold Protest Rally Over Vandalism Against Khurshidbanu Natavan's Statue

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On Saturday, members of the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities
in France organized a protest rally in the city of Évian to
denounce the recent act of vandalism against the statue of
prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan, Azernews reports.
The protestors called for the preservation of Khurshidbanu
Natavan's heritage, the restoration of the name of the Azerbaijan
Garden, and paying respect to the memory of the renowned poet who
advocated for literary freedom and women's rights.
During the rally, participants voiced their demands with slogans
such as“Let's protect Natavan's cultural heritage!”,“We demand
the restoration of the name of the Azerbaijan Garden!” and
“Preserve the heritage of the renowned Azerbaijani poetess
Khurshidbanu Natavan!”.
Member of the Azerbaijani community in France Ayten Muradova
drew attention to the destruction of Khurshidbanu Natavan's grave
by Armenians in Karabakh, criticizing the lack of global attention
to this issue.
Another protestor Tarana Monbarbu described the vandal act in
Évian as an assault not only against Azerbaijani culture but also
against oriental and global cultural heritage.
Highlighting the statue`s significance as a symbol of the
centuries-long cultural relations between Azerbaijan and France,
artist Asmar Narimanbayova expressed dismay at the perpetrators`
destructive intentions behind the act of vandalism.
The act of vandalism against the statue erected in the
Azerbaijani Garden as a gift from Azerbaijan to the city of
Évian-les-Bains, which became a sister city to Ismayilli in 2017,
has caused concerns not only among Azerbaijanis living in France
but also among the local community.
MENAFN14012024000195011045ID1107718390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.