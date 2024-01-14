               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Houthis See US Facilities As Legitimate Targets


1/14/2024 2:23:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Yemen's Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) regards US military facilities in the region as its legitimate targets, said Nasreddin Amer, the deputy head of the group's media relations office, Trend reports.

"The presence of the Americans in the region is illegitimate, so we consider US military facilities to be our legitimate targets. We will attack US warships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, where their presence is no longer a normal state of affairs," Amer said.

MENAFN14012024000187011040ID1107718150

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search