Houthis See US Facilities As Legitimate Targets

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Yemen's Ansar
Allah movement (Houthis) regards US military facilities in the
region as its legitimate targets, said Nasreddin Amer, the deputy
head of the group's media relations office, Trend reports.
"The presence of the Americans in the region is illegitimate, so
we consider US military facilities to be our legitimate targets. We
will attack US warships in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab
Strait, where their presence is no longer a normal state of
affairs," Amer said.
