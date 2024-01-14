Speed Limit Enforced On Zykh Circle - Airport Road In Baku

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Due to the snowy weather currently observed in Baku, the speed on some lanes on the Zykh Circle - Airport road has been reduced by 40 km/h, Trend reports.

