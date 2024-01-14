               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Speed Limit Enforced On Zykh Circle - Airport Road In Baku


1/14/2024 2:23:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Due to the snowy weather currently observed in Baku, the speed on some lanes on the Zykh Circle - Airport road has been reduced by 40 km/h, Trend reports.

Warning signs for“high winds” and“ice conditions” also appeared on information boards.

Drivers are asked to obey posted speed limits.

