Dan Levy Turned Down Ken Role In 'Barbie'

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) Actor and co-creator of 'Schitt's Creek' Dan Levy recalls turning down a role of one of the Kens in Greta Gerwig's Barbie film, which ended up being a box office success and nominee and winner of several awards, due to a scheduling conflict.

"Logistically could not make it work despite desperately trying to," Levy told People.

"So, yeah, I guess I was technically unavailable to do that."

The 40-year-old continued, "Does it haunt me when I sleep at night? Sometimes. It's not like it isn't like one of the biggest movies of all time. That was a tough, that was a tough day."

Filming on Barbie took place in California and England during most of 2022. Late that year, Levy began shooting his new Netflix film Good Grief, which he also wrote and directed.

The movie began streaming on Netflix January 5, reports eonline.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie in the main role and Ryan Gosling as the main Ken character, with several supporting actors, including Simu Liu and John Cena, playing other Ken dolls.

Last July, Vanity Fair reported that Levy, Bowen Yang and Ben Platt were all contenders to play Ken parts in the film.

According to the outlet, parts of Barbie were shot in London under strict COVID protocols, which meant every cast member was required to spend three months in the city close to production, which created a logistical issue for those three actors.

Casting director Allison Jones told the publication, "They were, I'm not kidding, really bummed they couldn't do it."

