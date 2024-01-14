Samsung Electronics To Unveil New Vacuum Lineup That Redefines Home Cleaning With Enhanced AI at CES 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) • Samsung applies its latest AI technology to vacuum and mop robot cleaner with steam cleaning feature



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it will unveil a new vacuum cleaner lineup with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) at CES® 2024. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™, a vacuum and mop robot cleaner will bring enhanced AI features and steam cleaning to realize an easier cleaning experience for users.



“I am thrilled to introduce our innovative vacuum cleaner lineup for 2024, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™, which leverages our latest AI technology to meaningfully improve its usability,” said Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “With powerful cleaning as a baseline, the new robot cleaner moves the consumer cleaning experience forward through innovative features. We firmly believe it will make cleaning more enjoyable for our customers.”



Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ Brings a Bevy of Advanced, AI-Based Features for a Cleaner Home



The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ is an AI-applied vacuum and mop robot cleaner that improves the user experience both during and after cleaning. The upgraded AI Object Recognition applied to the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ evolves from the technology previously introduced in the Bespoke Jet Bot™ AI+. It expands the number of objects it can distinguish, enabling more precise driving thanks to 3D sensor applied.



The most notable improvement is that AI Object Recognition can also recognize space and stains to provide users with better cleaning experiences. It determines and categorizes mapped areas like a living room and a kitchen, and automatically suggests setting up “no-go zones" such as the bathroom, the veranda or the entrance, to ensure the robot vacuum avoid designated areas. Meanwhile, when the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ detects a stain, it goes back to the clean station to heat the mop pads with high temperature steam and water and then returns to the area. With powerful spinning mops at 170 RPM, it can actively scrub off even hardened stains. These result in highly effective autonomous cleaning that reduces user intervention in a variety of environments.



Additionally, the model can even sense the floor type to provide enhanced cleaning, using a feature called AI Floor Detect. It distinguishes between hard floors and carpeting, and then automatically boosts its suction power which is appropriate even to vacuum up deep-lying dust in carpets. Furthermore, it helps prevent users’ carpets from getting wet and being contaminated by dirty mop pads. When the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ detects a carpet, it determines whether to lift up the mop pads or to detach them at the clean station to provide the improved anti-cross contamination solution.



The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ fully cares the last minute of cleaning experience. The clean station supplies a 3-step Total Cleaning System for mop pads, which includes auto wash, steam cleaning and auto dry with hot air. After it washes the mops with hot water heated by high temperature steam, it then sprays steam on them to prevent odors, enabling more hygienic maintenance.



