Inflow Of Remittances From Migrants To Kyrgyzstan Grows By $19,6 Million

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In November 2023, migrants transferred $191.2 million to Kyrgyzstan, which is $19.6 million more than a month before. The National Bank of the country provided the data.

Compared to November 2022, the figure decreased 1.2 times, or by $48.1 million. The main part of remittances came from Russia-$178.6 million. At least $6.8 million were transferred to the Kyrgyz Republic from other countries, and $3.1 million - from the United States. In total, in January - November 2023, compatriots transferred $1,803.1 billion to the country. This is 34 percent, or $934.7 million, less than last year.

At the end of November, there was also an outflow of funds of $28.3 million. Over the month, the figure decreased by $7.4 million. Unlike November 2022, the figure decreased five times, by $114.5 million. The main part of the money was transferred to Russia ($25.3 million). For eleven months of 2023, $424 million was withdrawn from the republic, which is 2.5 times, or $658.5 million less than in 2022. The net inflow of remittances in January - November 2023 to Kyrgyzstan reached $1,379.1 billion. This is $276.2 million, or 16.7 percent, less than the figure for ten months of 2022. At the end of 2022, the volume of remittances to the country amounted to $2,928.2 billion. $1,200.7 billion was transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic to other states. Net inflow is $1,727.5 billion.