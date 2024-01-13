War Update: 49 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Most Attacks Repelled In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Forty-nine combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine on January 13, with Ukrainian forces repelling most attacks in the Avdiivka and Marinka sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted to Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In total, throughout the day, the enemy launched 32 missile strikes, 65 airstrikes and 42 attacks using multiple rocket launchers against the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

On Saturday, Ukrainian aircraft struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted seven Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and a Kh-59 guided air missile.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces struck three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, nine artillery pieces, four air defense assets, an ammunition depot, and an EW station.