Akhilesh Yadav Receives Ram Temple Opening Invite Says 'Will Visit With Family But...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday confirmed that he received an invite to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony and further asserted that he would visit the temple along with his family after the event. He also thanked Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai for the invite.

Akhilesh did not cite any reason for not attending the pran-pratishtha event development comes amid political row over attending the event CPM was the first in the INDIA bloc to decline the invitation, while the Congress labeled the January 22 inauguration as a BJP/RSS event in their statement.\"While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event,\" the statement issued by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said of VIP guests receive invitationThe 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16 of VIP guests have received invitations from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

