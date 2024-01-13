Azerbaijan Appoints New Deputy Minister For Defense Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hidayat Azimov has been appointed the new Deputy Minister of
Defense Industry of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of
Defense Industry Yashar Isakov told Azernews .
Hidayat Azimov was born in 1985 in Baku. He studied at Baku
State University in the Faculty of Law in 2001-2005, and in
2005-2007 he completed his Master's degree.
He worked as a lawyer at a local law firm in 2006-2007. From
2007 to 2018, he worked as a lawyer, department head, and deputy
chairman of the board of Ateshgah Insurance Company.
During 2018-2022, Azimov served as head of legal service in the
representative office of Ernst & Young CIS B.V., one of the leading
international audit and consulting companies in Azerbaijan.
Prior to his appointment, he served as Deputy Chairman of the
Board of the State Reserves Agency.
He has been a member of the bar since 2018.
MENAFN13012024000195011045ID1107716479
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.