Data Services Innovator Fingermotion Inc. (FNGR) Sees Growing Potential In China's Insurance Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



U.S.-based data tech company FingerMotion is focused on the market potential of Chinese companies' need for rich communication services (“RCS”) and big-data insights

FingerMotion has been particularly focused on the insurance industry's need for data analysis in recent months, particularly in light of China's early-stage structure for credit and risk assessment among consumers

FingerMotion's Sapientus platform provides predictive services for risk assessment, spawning a landmark agreement with Pacific Life Re-insurance's insurtech solutions in China Because China regards insurance as compulsory for sectors such as pension protection, medical care, job hazards, unemployment and maternity care, the potential for insurance services is high in a country that boasts the largest population on the planet

China-focused communications technology company FingerMotion (OTCQX: FNGR) is using big data and analytical technology to provide its clients with market insights as a growing number of Chinese consumers adopt online insurance products. Last year, online insurance premiums surpassed 290 billion yuan (US$44.8 million) in the country, according to the Google translation of a Gold Investment Network insurance news release ( ). The popularity of online premiums among consumers fueled a... Read More>>The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followersand (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: ChineseWire (CW) Los Angeles, California 310.299.1717 Office ... ChineseWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .