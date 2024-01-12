Solskyi Discussed With His Moldovan Counterpart Increase In Cargo Volumes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi discussed with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of the Republic of Moldova Vladimir Bohl the issue of increasing the efficiency of transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products and increasing the volume of cargo.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

It is noted that the ministers discussed the current state of transit of Ukrainian agricultural products by rail through Moldova in the direction of the ports of Reni, Giurgiulesti and Galati.

The parties considered the issue of increasing the efficiency of transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products and increasing the volume of cargo. In particular, the prospects of using the route through Mohyliv-Podilskyi to Giurgiulesti. In addition, they discussed the possibility of forming an individual approach to providing discounts on transportation for Ukrainian agricultural producers.

Volodymyr Bola said he would discuss the proposal with the relevant government agencies.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Moldovan Railways provides a discount for the transit transportation of grain and sunflower oil from Ukraine to the ports of Reni, Giurgiulesti and Galati. The new tariff conditions are effective from July 15, 2023.