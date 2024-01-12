UAE Researcher At NYU Gets Patents For Breakthrough Inventions In Bluetooth Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Dr Ahmad Bazzi , an inventor and researcher at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has been granted a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for his breakthrough inventions in the field of quantum technology.

“US patent number 11,496,343 which was implemented back in my days working in industry with the intention of achieving better bluetooth data rates in real time! It was fun!” Dr Ahmad Bazzi (main picture), a researcher of electrical and wireless engineering, posted on his LinkedIn profile .

The patent, titled Method and related decoder for decoding rf signal carrying sequence of symbol modulated by cpm, with Dr Lisa Meilhac listed as co-inventor, was designed for decoding symbols encoded using the Continuous Phase Modulation (CPM) scheme.

More precisely, the invention is dedicated for certain Bluetooth standards, with a preference for Bluetooth BR (Basic Rate) and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy).

The methods developed within the scope of this patent are aimed at enhancing the decoding process, particularly in the context of Bluetooth communication utilizing these specific standards.

