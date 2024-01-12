Smart Solar Power Market 2024 Segment By Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Smart Solar Power Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Smart Solar Power Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

Global Smart Solar Power Market Insights

The global smart solar power market witnessed revenue of approximately US$ 15.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surge to US$ 47.7 billion by 2031, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Smart solar power systems represent an evolution in solar energy technology, characterized by internet connectivity and automation. These systems facilitate real-time communication and monitoring, allowing users to optimize electricity expenses and enhance the efficiency of solar panels.

Increased investments in the smart energy sector, coupled with the declining costs of solar photovoltaic (PV), are pivotal factors propelling the growth of the smart solar power market.The global rise in population, combined with a growing awareness of the benefits associated with smart solar power systems, is expected to fuel market expansion.Developing countries, in their quest to build smart cities, exhibit a heightened demand for intelligent solutions. Simultaneously, developed nations, grappling with aging power transmission infrastructure, are increasingly adopting intelligent solutions, contributing to market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic exerted a negative influence on the smart solar power market, primarily due to widespread lockdowns implemented by governments globally. These lockdowns led to factory shutdowns, disrupting supply chains across numerous provinces and cities.

North America is poised to dominate the smart solar power market during the forecast period, driven by technological advancements and early adoption of smart solar services and solutions.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate, attributed to substantial technological spending and the penetration of meter and component manufacturing industries in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Leading companies in the global smart solar power market include:



Aclara Software

GE Energy

ABB

Calico Energy Services

HCL Technologies

Siemens

Echelon Corporation

Schneider Electric

Urban Green Energy International

Landis+GYR AG

Sensus USA Inc.

Silver Spring Networks INC.

Itron Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Other prominent key players



Commercial

Industrial

Government

Healthcare

Construction

Residential Others



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Smart Solar MetersIntelliGridRFIDAsset ManagementNetwork MonitoringMeter Data ManagementAnalyticsSCADARemote MeteringOutage Management

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

