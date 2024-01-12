Baku To Host Ümid 2024 Art Contest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre will host Ümid 2024 Art
Contest on January 13-14.
The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union and the
Azerbaijan Dance Association with the support of Jam group, Azernews reports.
Representatives from the capital and the country`s districts
will take part in the art competition, which is being held for the
eighth time.
Speaking about the contest, the project founder and President of
the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Aziz Azizov, stressed the
importance of the competition aimed at supporting talented children
and youth and creating conditions for them to appear on stage and
improve themselves.
Chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union Zakir Aliyev noted that
the competition is held on the days of the Old New Year and, as the
name suggests, the art competition inspires children and youth to
start 2024 with new hopes and motivation. Starting at the age of
four, every child and youth can demonstrate their talent by
performing in a competition.
The contest participants will perform in several genres
(folklore, classics, pop) and several types of art (song, theater,
vocals, art reading, choreography, fashion).
The jury includes Honoured and People's Artists of Azerbaijan,
honoured cultural figures.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
MENAFN12012024000195011045ID1107713769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.