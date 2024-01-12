Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Is Changing Absorption Of Fat-Soluble Compounds Through Patented Dehydratech(TM) Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





Lexaria Bioscience Corp. and its patented DehydraTECH technology promote a more effective, less expensive form of oral drug delivery evaluated thoroughly in vivo, in vitro, and human clinical testing



DehydraTECH is sub-licensed to other companies in select countries, and is in close collaboration with the largest R&D organization in Canada, the National Research Council, since January 2017



The technology is suitable for use with a wide range of product formats, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and over-the-counter (“OTC”) capsules, pills, tablets, and oral suspensions

DehydraTECH-enabled drugs offer multiple benefits, including faster delivery, increased bioavailability, increased brain absorption, improved drug potency, reduced administration costs, and masking unwanted taste without the use of additional sweeteners.



As an innovator of drug delivery methods, Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) and its patented DehydraTECH are improving the speed and efficiency of orally delivered fat-soluble active molecules and drugs. Lexaria Bioscience is advancing its IP for transforming existing consumer products and medications that may improve availability and bioavailability. DehydraTECH promotes a more effective, less expensive form of oral drug delivery evaluated thoroughly in vivo, in vitro, and human clinical testing.Lexaria Bioscience operates four subsidiary companies focused on different commercial opportunities within their respective industries – Lexaria Pharma Corp., Lexaria Nicotine Corp. (16.67% owned by Altria Ventures Inc.), Lexaria Hemp Corp., and Lexaria Canpharm Corp. The DehydraTECH technology is also...Read More>>The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom atHempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)For more information please visitPlease see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /DisclaimerDo you have a questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our EditorHempWire (HW)Denver, Colorado303.498.7722 Office...HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .